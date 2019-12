Olaniyi, Stony Brook visit Hofstra

Stony Brook (7-3) vs. Hofstra (6-4)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Elijah Olaniyi and Stony Brook will take on Desure Buie and Hofstra. The junior Olaniyi has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.8 over his last five games. Buie, a senior, is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Hofstra’s Buie, Eli Pemberton and Tareq Coburn have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Pride points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Buie has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Seawolves have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Pride. Hofstra has an assist on 23 of 65 field goals (35.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Stony Brook has assists on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is ranked first among CAA teams with an average of 78.3 points per game.