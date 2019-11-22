Nova faces Miss. St. in Conway

Villanova (3-1) vs. Mississippi State (5-0)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova is preparing to face Mississippi State in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Mississippi State earned an 80-66 win over Tulane in its most recent game, while Villanova won easily 98-69 against Middle Tennessee in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry, Robert Woodard and DJ Stewart have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JEREMIAH: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has 50 assists on 77 field goals (64.9 percent) over its previous three games while Villanova has assists on 55 of 80 field goals (68.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 46.3 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 13.6 offensive boards per game.