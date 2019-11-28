No. 10 Ohio State puts streak on line vs Morgan State

Morgan State (3-5) vs. No. 10 Ohio State (6-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Ohio State looks for its seventh straight victory of the season as it faces Morgan State. Morgan State fell 115-112 in overtime to Evansville on Sunday. Ohio State is coming off a 71-52 win over Kent State on Monday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Kaleb Wesson has averaged 12.7 points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Buckeyes. Kyle Young is also a primary contributor, producing 9.5 points and seven rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Stanley Davis, who is averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Ohio State has scored 76.3 points per game and allowed 52 over its six-game home winning streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Buckeyes have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Ohio State has 50 assists on 82 field goals (61 percent) across its previous three games while Morgan State has assists on 28 of 70 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Ohio State has held opposing teams to 52 points per game this year, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.