No. 1 Kentucky squares off against Evansville

Evansville (1-0) vs. No. 1 Kentucky (2-0)

Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Kentucky hosts Evansville in an early season matchup.

STEPPING UP: .DOMINANT DEANDRE: DeAndre Williams has connected on 75 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky held its 16 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.9 points per game last season. The Wildcats offense put up 79.4 points per matchup on their way to a 14-2 record against non-SEC competition. Evansville went 4-7 against non-conference teams in 2018-19.