NMSU looks for home win vs UTEP

UTEP (5-0) vs. New Mexico State (4-4)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its eighth straight win over UTEP at Pan American Center. The last victory for the Miners at New Mexico State was a 79-58 win on Dec. 1, 2009.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: New Mexico State’s Trevelin Queen has averaged 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jabari Rice has put up 12.6 points. For the Miners, Bryson Williams has averaged 18 points and 6.8 rebounds while Daryl Edwards has put up 12 points.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Queen has connected on 36 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Miners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. New Mexico State has an assist on 36 of 77 field goals (46.8 percent) over its past three outings while UTEP has assists on 47 of 84 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UTEP defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Miners 28th among Division I teams. The New Mexico State offense has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Aggies 292nd, nationally).