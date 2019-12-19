Mooney, UC Davis visit San Francisco

UC Davis (5-8) vs. San Francisco (9-3)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Joe Mooney and UC Davis will face Jamaree Bouyea and San Francisco. The senior Mooney has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games. Bouyea, a junior, is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: UC Davis’ Mooney, Matt Neufeld and Stefan Gonzalez have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 72 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOONEY: Mooney has connected on 35.3 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: UC Davis is 0-6 when it allows at least 72 points and 5-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Dons have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Aggies. San Francisco has 41 assists on 79 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three matchups while UC Davis has assists on 30 of 63 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco as a team has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams.