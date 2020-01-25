Manek leads Oklahoma past Mississippi State 63-62

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brady Manek scored 18 points, and Oklahoma defeated Mississippi State 63-62 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Alondes Williams added a career-high 13 points for the Sooners (13-6) in a game played at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Robert Woodard II scored 15 points and Tyson Carter added 14 for Mississippi State (12-7). Season scoring leader Reggie Perry scored just seven points and played just 21 minutes because of foul trouble.

Article continues below ...

Mississippi State had a chance to win at the end. With the Bulldogs trailing by a point, Woodard missed a jumper from near the free-throw line and the Bulldogs couldn’t get another shot off.

Perry was called for a technical foul and picked up his third personal with 12:47 left in the first half. Oklahoma took advantage for a while and led by 15 before Mississippi State rallied with Perry on the bench. The Sooners held on to lead 38-30 at the break.

Mississippi State dominated the early part of the second half, and Perry banked in a 3-pointer that tied the game at 38.

Williams responded with a 3-pointer, then a breakaway dunk. An alley-oop dunk by Kur Kuath on a lob by Jamal Bieniemy put the Sooners up by seven.

Mississippi State rallied, and a layup by D.J. Stewart put the Bulldogs up 58-57 with 4:06 to play.

Oklahoma bounced back again. A reverse layup by Manek put the Sooners up 63-59 with just over two minutes to play. Carter made a 3-pointer with 1:10 to go, but those were the Bulldogs’ last points.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: A missed opportunity for the Bulldogs to build momentum. Mississippi entered the game on a three-game win streak.

Oklahoma: The Sooners got a solid non-conference win that could be important come Selection Sunday.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: At Florida on Tuesday.

Oklahoma: At Kansas State on Wednesday.