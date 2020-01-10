Little Rock looks for home win vs S. Alabama

South Alabama (10-7, 3-3) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (11-6, 5-1)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock looks for its fourth straight win over South Alabama at Jack Stephens Center. The last victory for the Jaguars at Arkansas-Little Rock was a 72-69 win on Jan. 5, 2015.

.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Trojans have scored 76 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 66.5 per game they put up against non-conference foes.AWESOME AJAYI: Across 17 appearances this season, South Alabama’s Josh Ajayi has shot 58 percent.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Trojans are 7-0 when they score at least 72 points and 4-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Jaguars are 6-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent or worse, and 4-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

BEHIND THE ARC: South Alabama’s Andre Fox has attempted 87 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 2 for 13 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.2 percent. The Trojans have averaged 10.2 offensive boards per game and 13.3 per game over their last three games.