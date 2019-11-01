Lafayette begins 2019-20 season against Columbia

Columbia (0-0) vs. Lafayette (0-0)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette opens the season by hosting the Columbia Lions. Columbia went 10-18 last year and finished seventh in the Ivy League, while Lafayette ended up 10-20 and finished ninth in the Patriot League.

DID YOU KNOW: Columbia went 3-9 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Lions gave up 76.8 points per game while scoring 73.7 per contest. Lafayette went 2-8 in non-conference play, averaging 71.5 points and allowing 80.6 per game in the process.