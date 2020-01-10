JMU looks for home win vs Drexel

Drexel (9-8, 2-2) vs. James Madison (8-8, 1-4)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison looks for its eighth straight win over Drexel at JMU Convocation Center. The last victory for the Dragons at James Madison was a 67-64 win on Feb. 27, 2010.

Article continues below ...

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: James Madison’s Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Dukes points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Camren Wynter has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: James Madison’s Banks has attempted 108 3-pointers and connected on 36.1 percent of them, and is 6 of 28 over his past five games.

STREAK STATS: James Madison has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 83.3.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 74.9 points per game.