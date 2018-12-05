James Madison overtakes Radford late for 73-66 win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis scored six of his 19 points in the final minute to secure James Madison’s 73-66 victory over Radford on Tuesday night.

Stuckey Mosley, who finished with 29 points, made back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Dukes their first lead in the second half 62-60 with 3:52 remaining. James Madison stretched the advantage to 65-60 before Travis Fields Jr. scored four points and Carlik Jones added a layup to close to 67-66 with 1:27 left. Lewis then sealed the win with six straight points.

Mosley was 7 of 11 from beyond the arc.

The teams were tied 35-35 at halftime but Radford opened the second half on a 9-0 run and led 52-44 midway of the final period. The Highlanders kept the lead until Mosley gave the Dukes (7-4) the advantage.

Radford (6-2), coming off a 62-59 upset of No. 17 Texas on Friday night, was led by Jones with 15 points. The Highlanders are off to their best start since opening the 1990-91 season 8-0.