Iowa State squares off against Kansas City

Kansas City (5-4) vs. Iowa State (4-3)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State faces Kansas City in a non-conference matchup. Kansas City beat Western Illinois by one point at home on Saturday. Iowa State lost 84-76 to Seton Hall on Friday.

SQUAD LEADERS: This game represents an Ames homecoming for Roos senior Javan White, who is averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds this season. He has been complemented nicely by Brandon McKissic, who’s recording 10.3 points per game. On the opposing bench, Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 15.7 points, six rebounds and 8.9 assists while Rasir Bolton has put up 14.6 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Haliburton has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Kansas City is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Roos are 0-4 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

BEHIND THE ARC: Kansas City’s Whitfield has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 34.6 percent of them, and is 10 for 23 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State has turned the ball over on just 13.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fifth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Cyclones have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.