Geu, Ward lead NDSU past South Dakota 71-65

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Deng Geu scored 20 points and Tyson Ward added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists to help North Dakota State rally in the second half on Saturday for a 71-65 victory over South Dakota in a Summit League opener.

Geu sank 9 of 13 shots for the Bison (6-8), who rallied from a 37-28 halftime deficit to win a game postponed Friday night because of hazardous conditions.

Trey Burch-Manning’s layup gave the Coyotes (6-8) a 44-33 lead with 16:25 remaining in the game. The Bison battled back and took a 56-53 lead when Vinnie Shahid began an 8-0 run with a 3-point play and ended it with a 3-pointer. South Dakota took a 61-58 lead on Stanley Umude’s jumper with 4:43 left, but Jordan Horn scored the final five points in a 7-0 spurt and NDSU never trailed again.

Umude topped South Dakota with 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Triston Simpson pitched in with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds and Burch-Manning scored 12.