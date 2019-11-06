FAU holds off D-II Flagler; Taylor scores 20 pts in win

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cornelius Taylor had 20 points and Florida Atlantic held off feisty Division II-member Flagler 92-81 on Tuesday night.

Florida Atlantic built a 53-32 halftime lead and maintained a double-digit lead until Logan Swackhammer’s layup with 5:03 left made it 81-73. Less than a minute later, Gedi Juozapaitis sank three free throws — after being fouled on a 3-point shot attempt by Taylor — and reduced the Saints’ deficit to 82-77. Taylor responded with a pair of free throws, both squads exchanged layups and Taylor’s 3-pointer with 2:39 left made it 89-79 to end the Saints’ threat.

Karlis Silins had 13 points for the Owls and Michael Forrest scored 12 points.

Juozapaitis had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Swackhammer scored 18 points, and Derrick Ellis scored 12.

Florida Atlantic plays at Miami on Friday.