Fairfield, Iona meet in conference play

Fairfield (7-9, 3-2) vs. Iona (3-8, 1-3)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays host to Fairfield in a MAAC matchup. Fairfield won 61-51 over St. Peter’s on Wednesday, while Iona is coming off of a 70-69 loss to Niagara on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Iona has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tajuan Agee, E.J. Crawford, Isaiah Washington and Asante Gist have collectively accounted for 73 percent of all Gaels scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 57 percent over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Gaels have allowed only 71 points per game to Metro Atlantic Athletic opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 75.3 per game they gave up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JESUS: Jesus Cruz has connected on 28.6 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 56.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Stags are 0-6 when they allow at least 67 points and 7-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 67. The Gaels are 0-8 when allowing 70 or more points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Fairfield’s Landon Taliaferro has attempted 108 3-pointers and connected on 38.9 percent of them, and is 9 of 33 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAAC teams.