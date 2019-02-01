Edwards, Ross power Pepperdine past Portland, 83-58

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kameron Edwards and Colbey Ross each scored 14 points and Pepperdine handed Portland its ninth straight loss, eight in West Coast Conference, in an 83-58 romp on Thursday night.

The Waves picked up their first win at the Chiles Center since 2013.

Pepperdine’s defense held the Pilots to just 20 first-half points as the Waves cruised to a 26-point halftime advantage.

Edwards hit 4 of 9 from the field and pulled down a dozen rebounds while Ross hit all six of his free throws while dishing nine assists. Pepperdine (11-11, 4-4) shot a crisp 55 percent from the floor and had 23 assists on 29 made baskets, hitting 10 of 22 from beyond the 3-point line.

Portland (7-16, 0-8) was just 18 of 59 from the floor (30.5 percent), including 7 of 30 from distance. The Pilots did not have a scorer reach double figures. Jojo Walker led the effort with nine points.