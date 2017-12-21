Derrickson, Govan lead Georgetown past North Texas 75-63 (Dec 20, 2017)

WASHINGTON (AP) Marcus Derrickson scored 17 points, Jessie Govan added 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Georgetown beat North Texas 75-63 on Wednesday night.

Derrickson was 6 of 8 from the floor. Govan was 5-of-11 shooting and collected his ninth career double-double and seventh of the season. Jonathan Mulmore chipped in 12 points and six assists for Georgetown (9-1), which bounced back from an 86-79 overtime loss to Syracuse on Saturday.

Ryan Woolridge scored 20 points and Shane Temara had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Mean Green (7-6), who snapped a three-game win streak.

North Texas had its last lead, 42-41 with 15:23 to play. Trey Dickerson made a 3-pointer to spark a 13-6 surge and the Hoyas led 55-47 and North Texas didn’t get closer.

It was the first meeting between the schools.