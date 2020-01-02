Conference play starts for LSU, Tennessee

LSU (8-4, 0-0) vs. Tennessee (8-4, 0-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee hosts LSU as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, LSU finished with 16 wins and two losses, while Tennessee won 15 games and lost three.

Article continues below ...

SENIOR STUDS: Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson and Yves Pons have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Volunteers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MAYS: Skylar Mays has connected on 37.8 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Tennessee has 50 assists on 70 field goals (71.4 percent) over its previous three outings while LSU has assists on 38 of 82 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense has scored 81.1 points per game, the 23rd-highest figure in Division I. Tennessee has only averaged 67.2 points per game, which ranks 231st nationally.