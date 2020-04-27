No one in the sports world is having a tougher Monday morning than the Cameron Crazies.

Duke fans now that @UNC_Basketball has won the Ultimate Fan Bracket… 😂 #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/OreuPphq2j — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 27, 2020

Article continues below ...

The FOX College Basketball Ultimate Fan Bracket saved the best matchup for last, and in a hotly-contested vote, the North Carolina Tar Heels outlasted the BYU Cougars by a matter of votes.

THE TAR HEELS ARE OFFICIALLY THE BEST FANS IN BASKETBALL!@UNC_Basketball wins our FOX Sports Ultimate Fan Bracket! #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/xZrOR6v0pV — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 27, 2020

Seriously – this thing couldn’t have been closer.

THIS ONE'S FOR THE TITLE 🏆 Which team has the best fanbase in college basketball: @UNC_Basketball or @BYUbasketball? #FOXFanVote — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 23, 2020

And with the win, the Tar Heels earned a billboard to place in the town of their greatest rivals.

Now you get why we said the Cameron Crazies over in Durham, North Carolina – the home of Duke University – are having a rough morning?

Despite their massive triumph in the Fan Bracket championship, nothing came easy for the East Region’s No. 1 seed UNC. They were forced to hold off the tournament’s Cinderella bulldozer, the BYU Cougars, who entered the tournament as the No. 10 seed in the West Region.

En route to the final, BYU pulled off upset after upset. The Cougars defeated 7-seed Missouri in the first round, 2-seed Michigan State in the second round, 11-seed Dayton in the Sweet 16, 4-seed Tennessee in the Elite 8, and Midwest 1-seed Indiana in the Final Four.

Along their journey to the championship, the Tar Heels defeated 16-seed Robert Morris in the first round, 8-seed NC State in the second round, 13-seed Murray State in the Sweet 16, 6-seed Purdue in the Elite 8 and South Region 3-seed Michigan in the Final Four.

The final was a matchup for the ages, and per usual, the Tar Heels brought out the big guns from the beginning.

Last round, it was Vince Carter and Rick Fox. This time, it’s another NBA star.

And after Day 1, it was UNC with the lead.

👀 @UNC_Basketball is in the lead after 1 day of voting! #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/PnNINp7csq — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 24, 2020

On the second day of voting, Fox was back in the fray.

Alongside Fox came former Tar Heels star Sean May, who is now the director of basketball operations under Roy Williams in Chapel Hill.

Do what we do Heels Fans! We win Titles!! Let’s get another one. https://t.co/Z3BjjsGJVf — Sean May (@BigMay42) April 25, 2020

Apparently, UNC alumni never really leave the campus.

They’re just as invested in UNC’s as when they were college students.

Come on mane do y’all think one last time https://t.co/hJE2jJ6nRk — whitecoby2 (@CobyWhite) April 25, 2020

But with less than 48 hours left, the big guns didn’t seem to be firing up the UNC fanbase too much, considering the Cougars and Tar Heels were dead even.

Just under 2 days left to vote and it's even!@UNC_Basketball and @BYUbasketball fans be sure to vote to crown your team the Champion of our Ultimate Fan Bracket. #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/rD5FDRhVSg — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 25, 2020

At this point, things got serious.

Like, government-level serious.

BYU brings out the governor of its home state and now it’s ON.

Forget tweets – the Cougars are making Twitter videos.

Told you it was getting serious.

As it should be – this is the Fan Bracket’s last dance.

*cue Mike Jordan*

Monday represented the final day that fans could vote, and with less than two hours to go, BYU was in the lead.

Les than 90 minutes to go and @BYUbasketball has a 1% lead over @UNC_Basketball! https://t.co/w9dTF21G4J — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 27, 2020

And wouldn’t you know it, BYU was enlisting the help of its opponent’s greatest rivals!

Wow. Big time move from the Cougars.

It was probably that move that inspired BYU legend Jimmer Fredette to pop up out of nowhere.

Let’s get this win BYU nation! Vote now! https://t.co/46g3Reum5B — Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette) April 27, 2020

The last hour was madness.

🚨 50/50 with 11 minutes left 🚨 https://t.co/w9dTF21G4J — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 27, 2020

But in the end, the Tar Heels eked out the victory, taking home the billboard and the trophy!

You don't only get a billboard, @UNC_Basketball… This is headed your way as well 🏆🐏 #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/rmBXYwKOo1 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 27, 2020

Congratulations to UNC. We can’t wait to see that billboard.