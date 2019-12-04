Arkansas starts 8-0 for first time in 22 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 17 points and Arkansas won its eighth straight, 69-61 over Austin Peay on Tuesday night, tying the Razorbacks’ longest streak since 1997-98.

Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones scored 16 apiece and Arkansas (8-0) scored 21 points off 21 Austin Peay turnovers.

Arkansas led by just six points with 6:40 left before Desi Sills’ 3-pointer with 2:42 remaining capped a 7-0 run to seal the game.

Austin Peay (3-4) stuck around largely thanks to the Razorbacks’ 20 turnovers and a game-high 20 points from Terry Taylor. Antwuan Butler scored 11 points, Jordyn Adams added 10 and Eli Abaev grabbed 11 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: Another win Saturday and the Razorbacks will have their best start since the national title season of 1993-94. That Arkansas began 10-0 before a two-point loss to Alabama scuffed the perfection.

Austin Peay: A game with fewer turnovers would have kept the Governors close even into the final five minutes. Taylor, who shot 9 of 16 from the floor, lived up to his preseason Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honor.

UP NEXT

Arkansas travels to Western Kentucky on Saturday for only its second road game of the season.

Austin Peay: The Governors will play host to North Florida on Saturday.

