Hurricanes hire franchise legend Rod Brind’Amour as next head coach

The Carolina Hurricanes are turning to a familiar face – and a franchise legend — to fill their coaching vacancy.

Rod Brind’Amour, the captain of Carolina’s 2006 Stanley Cup championship team, replaces Bill Peters, who opted out of his contract and signed with the Calgary Flames this offseason. The team also announced that Don Waddell will take over as the organization’s full-time general manager.

“Rod is the greatest leader in the history of this franchise, and has earned the opportunity to take charge of our locker room,” Waddell said in a statement. “We spoke to a number of candidates for this position, but our conversations with staff and players consistently returned to the same person. Rod’s fresh ideas, ability to motivate and understanding of what it takes to bring a championship to Raleigh will help our young team take the next step toward competing to bring the Cup back to North Carolina.”

The Hurricanes missed the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season after posting a 36-35-11 record.

Brind’Amour will be the Hurricanes’ 14th head coach and fourth since Peter Laviolette led the franchise to its only Stanley Cup victory.

Brind’Amour, who ranks in the franchise’s top-five in career points, assists and games played, steps in after seven seasons serving as a Hurricanes assistant coach.