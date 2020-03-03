Deontay Wilder is officially out for revenge against Tyson Fury

Well wouldn’t ya know it…Deontay Wilder is ready to get back in the ring.

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (41-1-1) has officially exercised his rematch clause with Tyson Fury, after suffering the first loss of his career to Fury (30-0-1) on Feb. 22, losing his WBC belt in the process.

Part 1 of their trilogy ended in a draw. Part 2 saw Fury win by 7th round TKO. We’ll see what Part 3 holds and looks like we’ll see it soon.

The turnaround for the fight will be quick, with the date set for this summer.

All indications say that the Bronze Bomber believes he’s far from finished with Fury.

However, not everyone is so sure.

After their rematch nearly two weeks ago, Wilder blamed the loss on a number of factors, most notably the 40-pound suit he wore during his walk to the ring.

We can’t imagine Wilder breaking out the costume again.

A win in their second rematch will allow Wilder to regain his credibility and silence all the doubters.

Everything is at stake for the Bronze Bomber this time around, so expect high stakes…

…especially at the Sports Book.

Part 3 betting might just break the bank.

It’s never too early to start making your pick.