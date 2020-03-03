Deontay Wilder is officially out for revenge against Tyson Fury

Well wouldn’t ya know it…Deontay Wilder is ready to get back in the ring.

WE HAVE A TRILOGY. @BronzeBomber has exercised his option for a third fight with @Tyson_Fury, Bob Arum has told @danrafaelespn pic.twitter.com/564mIO7dX4 — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) March 2, 2020

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (41-1-1) has officially exercised his rematch clause with Tyson Fury, after suffering the first loss of his career to Fury (30-0-1) on Feb. 22, losing his WBC belt in the process.

Part 1 of their trilogy ended in a draw. Part 2 saw Fury win by 7th round TKO. We’ll see what Part 3 holds and looks like we’ll see it soon.

The turnaround for the fight will be quick, with the date set for this summer.

All indications say that the Bronze Bomber believes he’s far from finished with Fury.

However, not everyone is so sure.

Is an immediate rematch with Fury the right call for @BronzeBomber? Is @Tyson_Fury now the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world? @ShowtimeShawnP and @AbnerMares debate in our Speed Bag round! pic.twitter.com/HDc1JwsZzq — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 28, 2020

After their rematch nearly two weeks ago, Wilder blamed the loss on a number of factors, most notably the 40-pound suit he wore during his walk to the ring.

We can’t imagine Wilder breaking out the costume again.

“You lost. Fury was the better fighter that night… I don’t like all this excuse making. Even if it weighed 100 lbs, you put it on, you decided to do it." — @ShannonSharpe on Deontay Wilder blaming his 40-pound costume for Tyson Fury defeat pic.twitter.com/UPHJqC42Ik — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 25, 2020

A win in their second rematch will allow Wilder to regain his credibility and silence all the doubters.

"We all watched what Tyson Fury did to Deontay Wilder. No one believes [he lost] because of this costume. But I love it. It's an all-time great, post-fight excuse. Is it the truth or an excuse? It's both." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/fItwyOob82 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 25, 2020

Everything is at stake for the Bronze Bomber this time around, so expect high stakes…

…especially at the Sports Book.

Part 3 betting might just break the bank.

Potential Wilder-Fury rematch:

Fury -335

Wilder +250

Draw +3300 “-335 is too heavy. You never know what these guys are going to do. Wilder has a puncher’s chance. Get Wilder to that rematch and I’ll take him if he’s still at +250.” — @TheCousinSal #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/uj7z1aIPGE — Lock It In (@LockItInonFS1) February 24, 2020

It’s never too early to start making your pick.