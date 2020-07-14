Watch WWE Monday Night RAW from July 13 in 3 minutes | RAW IN 3 | MONDAY NIGHT RAW

Monday Night RAW began with a heated exchange between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Also, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins battled in a WrestleMania rematch. Sasha Banks and Bayley defended their Women's Tag Team Championship titles against the Kabuki Warriors.

