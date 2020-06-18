Bayley, Sasha Banks retain Tag Team titles, get attacked by Io Shirai

Video Details

NXT's main event did not disappoint. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks defended their titles against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox. After an interesting back and forth and several near falls, it was Bayley and Sasha Banks who came away the winners, but NXT's Io Shirai paid the champs a visit after their match.

