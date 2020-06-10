Evolution main event rewind: Ronda Rousey retains the RAW women’s title vs. Nikki Bella
The main event of WWE Evolution, the first-ever all-womens's wrestling PPV, between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella, did not disappoint. Despite Brie Bella's best efforts to help her sister Nikki, Rhonda's toughness was too much to overcome for the Bella Twins. Ronda Rousey retained the Raw Women's title.
