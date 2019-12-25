2019 WWE Backstage Awards: Male Superstar of the Year
WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has won the prestigious WWE Backstage award for Male Superstar of the Year. Wyatt continues to captivate audiences with the help of the Firefly Fun House gang.
