Who is Daniel Bryan? That was The Miz's question on this week's edition of MizTV. Is he the Leader of the Yes Movement? Is he the New Daniel Bryan? And does The Fiend see that Bryan is weak? Bryan addressed all of those questions and more — "Miz TV sucks, and Miz TV has always sucked!" — before being interrupted by Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House, culminating in a Universal Championship challenge and a series of "Yes!" chants from Wyatt.