Brock Lesnar beats Kofi Kingston in 10 seconds for WWE title, then flees Cain Velasquez
At the very first WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar squashed WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to claim the title before Rey Mysterio came to the ring accompanied by former UFC fighter Cain Velasquez. In the end, Velasquez stood tall, as Lesnar was forced to retreat — but with the championship over his shoulder.
