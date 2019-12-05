Xavier Woods makes GIPHY’s Top GIFs of 2019

Xavier Woods is a seven-time tag team champion in WWE, host of a YouTube channel with over 2 million subscribers, and now, he’s the star of one of the most shared GIFs of 2019!

GIPHY released its list of the year’s most popular GIFs, and The New Day member’s reaction from an August edition of SmackDown LIVE came in at No. 18 with 140.8 million views to date.

via GIPHY

The UpUpDownDown host beat out celebrities like Drake and Lizzo on the list and joined stars like “Game of Thrones’” Kit Harington, Keanu Reeves, Lil Nas X and The Jonas Brothers.

The GIF of Woods is just one of thousands on WWE’s official GIPHY channel, which provides the WWE Universe with the perfect way to express themselves across social media.

Visit WWE’s award-winning GIPHY channel