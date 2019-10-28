Wyatt Gym collector’s box available now

In August, WWEShop.com offered a one-time chance to join the Firefly Fun House with a collector’s box that sold out in less than 3 hours! But true Fireflies know that when it comes to mind, body and spirit, to be at your best you’ve got to look good and feel good. Which is why you need to get your act together with the new limited-edition Wyatt Gym box at WWEShop.com.

Each box includes goodies that you can’t get anywhere else:

Exclusive Huskus the Pig Boy T-Shirt

Signed Photo of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s Debut at SummerSlam 2019

Headband with Wyatt Gym logo

Pink fanny pack with Wyatt Gym logo

Wyatt Gym keychain membership card

Huskus the Pig Boy & “Muscle Man” Bray Wyatt mini figures

Playset cutouts and display set – the box itself turns into the Wyatt Gym!

Muscle Man dance poster

Shaker bottle

Stickers

Don’t be like Huskus. Only 1,000 of these boxes will ever be sold, so don’t miss out on this opportunity. Because when they’re gone, they’re gone!

So pull up your pants, do the Muscle Man Dance and get yours right now!

Select your size here and click “Add to Cart”

