WWE Women’s division does the #DontRushChallenge on Instagram

The #DontRush Challenge — in which people become their best selves in a matter of seconds — is the latest trend sweeping social media, and the WWE Women’s division got in on the action with an epic compilation released Wednesday morning. Originating from Billie Kay’s Instagram, the minute-and-a-half clip shows nearly the entire Women’s division distilling their glow-ups into seconds-long installments of a glamorous whole.

Lacey Evans going from yardwork to Sassy Southern Belle in a matter of seconds? Got it. A bleary-eyed Sasha Banks answering a phone call from you-know-who by going full Boss? It’s here. Not one but several costume changes by Lana? You bet. Take a look at the clip below to stay home in style.

View this post on Instagram #dontrushchallenge @sashabankswwe @trinity_fatu @niajaxwwe @zelina_vegawwe @saronasnukawwe @itsmebayley @yaonlylivvonce @peytonroycewwe @billiekaywwe @carmellawwe @natbynature @ashasebera_danabrooke @laceyevanswwe @sonyadevillewwe @mandysacs @biancabelairwwe @thelanawwe

A post shared by Jessica McKay (@billiekaywwe) on Apr 8, 2020 at 5:41am PDT