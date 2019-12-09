WWE TLC: match card, how to watch, previews, start time and more
This Sunday, get ready for all-out mayhem when WWE TLC streams live on the award-winning WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT, and the WWE TLC Kickoff begins at 6 ET/3 PT on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.
The match card (so far) includes:
Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz (PREVIEW)
Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match
Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (PREVIEW)
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. The Revival (PREVIEW)