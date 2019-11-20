WWE Survivor Series: match card, how to watch, previews, start time and more

This Sunday, Raw, SmackDown and NXT will battle for brand superiority for the first time when Survivor Series streams live on the award-winning WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT, and the Survivor Series Kickoff begins at 5 ET/2 PT on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

The match card includes:

WWE Championship No Holds Barred, No Disqualification Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Universal Championship Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Triple Threat Match

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match

Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Sarah Logan) vs. SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Carmella, Dana Brooke and Nikki Cross) vs. NXT (TBD).

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match

Raw (Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Ricochet & Drew McIntyre) vs. SmackDown (King Corbin, Roman Reigns, ​​​​Braun Strowman, Mustafa Ali & Shorty G) vs. NXT (TBD)

Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA

Triple Threat Match

United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong