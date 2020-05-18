WWE Surpasses 60 Million YouTube Subscribers

STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2020 – WWE’s official YouTube channel surpassed the 60 million subscriber milestone, further solidifying itself as one of the world’s top channels on the site. With more than 60 million total subscribers, WWE ranks as the No. 1 Sports channel on YouTube, ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ESPN and NASCAR.

To date, only nine other channels have crossed this milestone, and WWE currently has more subscribers than other top-ranking channels such as Justin Bieber, Dude Perfect and Ed Sheeran.

WWE’s YouTube channel is also the fifth most-viewed channel in the world with 43 billion video views, behind only T-Series, Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes, SET India and Zee TV.

Article continues below ...

The channel combines premiere in-ring action highlights from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK and monthly pay-per-views, incredible access with exclusive interviews, the latest news from WWE Now and live event coverage with WWE Kickoffs, Watch Alongs and WWE’s new Wednesday morning show The Bump.