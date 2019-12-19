WWE NXT UK: Dec. 19, 2019

Although Noam Dar insists that he is contractually entitled to automatically compete in every NXT UK TakeOver event, The Scottish Supernova needs to come out and prove it against Tyler Bate. Don’t miss NXT UK, streaming today at 3 ET/8 GMT on WWE Network.

Noam Dar battles Tyler Bate to prove his TakeOver worth

Article continues below ...

Although Noam Dar insists that he is contractually entitled to automatically compete in every NXT UK TakeOver event, General Manager Johnny Saint and Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala say he needs to come out and prove it against the first-ever United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate.

Plus, Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan reunite in tag team action and so much more.

Don’t miss NXT UK, streaming today at 3 ET/8 GMT on the award-winning WWE Network.