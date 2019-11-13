WWE NXT: Nov. 13, 2019

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush def. Angel Garza

Angel Garza sought to get inside the head of Lio Rush, and it only seemed to light a fire under the NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

With that fury, The Man of The Hour overcame the challenge of the self-assured Garza to retain his title — but not without a little bit of controversy.

Playing mind games from the opening bell, Garza tried to goad the champion into a disingenuous handshake, then escalated his tactics significantly. Making his way into the crowd right in front of Rush’s wife Sarah and their two sons, NXT’s resident Casanova proceeded to perform the now-signature spectacle of ripping off his pants right in front of Rush’s family in a major sign of disrespect.

Garza went step for step with the infuriated Rush, and came an eyelash away from his first taste of championship gold after hitting “The Wing Clipper.” Perhaps getting overzealous, Garza tried again for his trademark maneuver – this time from the second rope. However, The Man of The Hour headbutted his way out of danger.

Connecting moments later with The Final Hour twice in succession, Rush was able to secure the win — but not without Garza’s foot appearing to catch the bottom rope out of the official’s sight during the pinfall.

Xia Li def. Aliyah

The dangerous feet of Xia Li have served her well in competition to date, and that continued to ring true this week at Full Sail.

Li’s spicy, signature kicks spelled doom for Aliyah on this occasion, and the damage went beyond merely a loss for NXT’s most boujee Superstar. A spinning heel kick left Aliyah down for the three count and in a heap after the bell, requiring immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, it was another impressive showing for WWE’s first Chinese female competitor.

Finn Bálor interrupted Johnny Gargano’s announcement

Keith Lee def. Roderick Strong

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott def. Bronson Reed

Damian Priest attacked Killian Dain and Pete Dunne

Io Shirai def. Mia Yim in a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match

Will Killian Dain still be on the warpath?

Last Wednesday, Pete Dunne got a measure of payback on Damian Priest with his submission victory, but quickly discovered that Killian Dain was out to end their “unfinished business.” The Archer of Infamy also found himself in Dain’s line of fire, as The Beast of Belfast crushed him against the ring stairs, putting Priest on the NXT injury report.

Is Dain satisfied, or will he be out to cause more carnage?

Will the takeovers continue?

As the battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series draws closer, the bad blood between NXT, Raw and SmackDown is getting worse by the day. The latest salvos were fired when Shayna Baszler arrived to cost Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER and Imperium answered the challenge of Seth Rollins.

Will anyone from Team Red or Team Blue step into the NXT Arena to send a pre-Survivor Series message? Find out live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!