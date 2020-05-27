WWE NXT: May 27, 2020

Who will emerge victorious when Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher battle inside the NXT Fight Pit with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as special guest referee? Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai will try to put their differences aside to face NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and a partner of her choice, NXT Champion Adam Cole will have a live negotiation with NXT General Manager William Regal, and Kushida, Drake Maverick and Jake Atlas square off for an opportunity to become Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, all tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!

Rhea Ripley will team with Io Shirai to face Charlotte Flair and a partner of her choice

Article continues below ...

Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai are both getting their chance at Charlotte Flair and the NXT Women’s Championship come NXT TakeOver: In Your House — but they want a piece of The Queen sooner.

NXT General Manager William Regal took notice, and the two top challengers to The Queen’s throne will get exactly what they’re looking for tonight as they team up to face Flair and a partner of her choice.

Can The Nightmare and The Joshi Judas coexist to send a message to the champion ahead of TakeOver? Meanwhile, The Queen hasn’t exactly endeared herself to her peers since returning to the black-and-gold brand. Whom will she call upon as her partner?

Kushida, Maverick and Atlas collide for the right to face Fantasma for Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title

Three NXT Cruiserweights. Three unique stories. Three incredible paths to this moment. Only one winner.

Kushida, Jake Atlas and Drake Maverick have produced jaw-dropping bouts throughout the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, as all three competitors have posted a 2-1 record, and all three will compete in a high-stakes Triple Threat Match tonight to emerge as the winner of Group A.

Maverick appeared to be in dire straits when he lost his first tournament match against Atlas, but he has since rallied for a hard-fought victory against Tony Nese and a shocking upset win against Kushida. NXT’s Time Splitter entered the bout against Maverick with a 2-0 record and had a chance to claim Group A with a victory, but a crafty rollup by Maverick earned him the win and forced a three-way tie.

Whomever claims victory in what is sure to be a pulse-pounding clash will take on El Hijo del Fantasma, who went 2-1, including a victory in a seesaw battle with Akira Tozawa to determine the winner of Group B.

Kushida. Atlas. Maverick. Who will claim a potential career-altering win and move on to face Fantasma in the tournament finals? Tune in to NXT tonight at 8/7 on USA Network to find out!