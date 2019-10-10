WWE and WWE Network win 14 W3 Awards

WWE.com and WWE Network have been recognized for excellence in digital content by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) with 14 total W3 Awards, including two Gold Awards and 12 Silver Awards.

This year, WWE was recognized for a variety of original programming featured on both WWE Network and WWE.com, including the documentary series “Day Of” which won the Gold Awards for Video – Videography/Cinematography and Video – Documentary Series.

“My Son/Daughter is a WWE Superstar” and “Chronicle” also won Silver for Video – Documentary Series.

In the Video – Documentary (Long Form) category, WWE was honored with the Silver Award for the heartbreaking story of “Paige’s retirement: WWE Chronicle,” “Making WWE,” “Behind the scenes at WrestleMania 35: WWE Day Of.” “The WWE fan that has been to every WrestleMania” also received the Silver Award for Video – Documentary (Short Form).

“My Son/Daughter is a WWE Superstar,” “Chronicle” and “WWE Day Of” were honored with Silver Awards for Video – Web Series. The Live WrestleMania 35 Watch Along and WrestleMania 35 Kickoff took home Silver honors for Video – Live Streaming.

The WWE App with WWE Network earned Silver honors for Mobile Apps/Sites – Sports.

AIVA presents the W3 Awards every year to the very best in websites, web advertising, mobile sites/apps and web video.