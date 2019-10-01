WWE 2K20 soundtrack features Banks, Bring Me The Horizon, Lil Uzi Vert, The Misfits, Poppy and more
2K today announced in-game soundtrack details for WWE 2K20, the forthcoming release in the flagship WWE video game franchise. Curated to suit the diverse tastes of the WWE Universe, WWE 2K20’s in-game soundtrack features 12 tracks across hip-hop, hard rock, punk, metal, electropop and alternative/indie rock.
The WWE 2K20 in-game soundtrack will include the following artists and songs:
• Banks – “Gimme”
• Barns Courtney – “99”
• Bring Me The Horizon ft. Dani Filth – “Wonderful Life”
• Grandson – “Stigmata”
• Lil Uzi Vert – “XO TOUR Llif3”
• Motley Crue ft. Machine Gun Kelly – “The Dirt”
• Muse – “The Dark Side”
• Poppy – “Metal”
• Saweetie – “Icy Girl”
• The Black Keys – “Lo/Hi”
• The Misfits – “Hybrid Moments”
• Watt ft. Post Malone – “Burning Man”
The full WWE 2K20 playlist is available on Apple Music here: apple.co/WWE2K20
WWE 2K20 releases on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Pre-order today and receive the WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night pack, which includes “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt!