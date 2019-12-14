WWE 205 Live: Dec. 13, 2019

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Tony Nese is set to face the hard-hitting Brit Danny Burch in singles competition and Raul Mendoza seeks retribution against Ariya Daivari. Plus, Joaquin Wilde will make his purple brand debut!

Mendoza gets another chance to beat Daivari

Two weeks ago, Ariya Daivari made a powerful statement and defeated WWE 205 Live newcomer Raul Mendoza. The highly competitive match set back Mendoza’s momentum, but gave Daivari a much need boost as he takes a great deal of pride in being a WWE 205 Live original.

However, this past week on WWE NXT, Mendoza began to correct his course with an impressive victory against Cameron Grimes. Now, Mendoza has reset his focus on Ariya Daivari.

Can Mendoza get retribution for his loss two weeks ago and continue to rebuild his momentum or will The Persian Lion prove a second time that WWE 205 Live is his territory?

Who will showcase the premier style?

Another Superstar who takes a great deal of pride in being a WWE 205 Live original is former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. Just like Daivari, Nese wants to ensure that any new Superstars competing on the purple brand show him the respect he feels he deserves.

However, tonight The Premier Athlete’s fast-paced and powerful style is set to clash with the smash mouth and hard-hitting Danny Burch. Like many new faces to WWE 205 Live, The Strong Style Brit is looking to make a huge statement, especially after an impressive showing last week against Lio Rush.

Whose style will reign supreme? Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.