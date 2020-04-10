WWE 205 Live: April 10, 2020

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, as the Cruiserweight division awaits the announcement of the participants for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, Danny Burch faces Tony Nese and Oney Lorcan battles Gentleman Jack Gallagher, each looking to prove they deserve an opportunity.

Can Nese come one step closer to reclaiming the title?

Last year at WrestleMania, Tony Nese captured the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in front of a hometown crowd. However, since losing the title at WWE Stomping Grounds, The Premier Athlete’s goal has been to reclaim it. With the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament on the horizon, Nese has the opportunity to present his case that he deserves to compete in the tourney.

However, The Premier Athlete faces the hard-hitting Danny Burch, who also hopes to earn a spot in the tournament. Despite suffering a loss against Kushida last week, Burch has been enjoying a string of successes on WWE NXT and WWE 205 Live that certainly help his chances for the tournament.

Can Nese overcome Burch, or will the Strong-Style Brit send The Premier Athlete back to the drawing board?

Can Gallagher’s new attitude match Lorcan’s intensity?

Two additional Superstars looking to prove they deserve to be in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament are Oney Lorcan and Gentleman Jack Gallagher. The two Superstars have not faced off before, and this clash will be a collision of Lorcan’s intense rage and Gallagher’s merciless cunning.

Last week on WWE 205 Live, Gallagher picked up an impressive victory in his first purple brand match in four months against Tyler Breeze. While his newfound attitude served him well against Prince Pretty, it also put him at odds with fellow WWE 205 Live originals – including Tony Nese – in last month’s 10-Man Elimination Tag Team Match.

Which one of these four Superstars will make their presence felt in hopes for a spot in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament? Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network.