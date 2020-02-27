WWE today announced the WrestleMania 5K Fun Run to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America will take place on Saturday April 4, 2020 as part of WrestleMania Week in Tampa Bay.

The WrestleMania 5K Fun Run will begin at 7:30 a.m. (local time) on Channelside Drive in the heart of Downtown Tampa Bay with special appearances by WWE Superstars. The 5K Fun Run will be open to both competitive and casual runners. Runners can register by visiting www.wrestlemaniatampabay5k.com. Participants are encouraged to dress like their favorite WWE Superstars for a chance to win prizes, the top three best dressed participants will receive WWE Championship Titles, and finisher medals will be awarded in a post-race ceremony hosted by WWE Superstars.

Registration Packets and “How to Dress Like a WWE Superstar” style guides will be available for pick up at The Tampa Convention Center on Thursday, April 2 between 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday, April 3 between 1 p.m.-7 p.m. and at Amalie Arena ticket office on Saturday, April 4 at 6 a.m.