“We’re All Superstars” lets you become your favorite WWE Superstar

In anticipation of Friday Night SmackDown’s premiere this Friday on FOX, new Facebook and Instagram filters allow you to become your favorite WWE Superstars. “We’re All Superstars” allows you to face-swap with Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker, Triple H, Jeff Hardy, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Head to the WWE Superstars Facebook pages to try out the latest filters.

Fans can also head to Instagram and embrace The Power of Positivity with Kofi Kingston, lay the SmackDown with The Rock, imitate the royalty of Charlotte Flair and more.

Article continues below ...

Check out the filters on Facebook and Instagram, and don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown’s premiere this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.