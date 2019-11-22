Watch the NXT TakeOver: WarGames Pre-Show on WWE Network

Before this Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames, tune in to WWE Network at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT to watch the TakeOver: Pre-Show.

Featuring analysis on the big night from panelists Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee, the Pre-Show will bring you up to speed on all the action just minutes before NXT goes to war.

The TakeOver: Pre-Show will be available to watch on WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Then, be sure to stay tuned for what is sure to be an incredible night of action when NXT TakeOver: WarGames streams live at 7 ET/4 PT, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.