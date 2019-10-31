Washington Nationals commemorate World Series Title with custom WWE Championship

After winning the World Series for the first time, The Washington Nationals are already adding another title.

WWE EVP Talent, Live Events & Creative Triple H sent a custom WWE Championship to help commemorate the team’s dream season.

The Nationals’ first title in franchise history came after a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 7 on Wednesday night — the fifth time in the playoffs that Washington trailed in an elimination game and came back to win.

Recently retired former WWE Champion and D.C. native Batista also shared his congratulations.

Washington joins previous champions around the sports world to receive custom WWE Titles — see more in the gallery below.