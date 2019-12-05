Voting is now open for the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards! Cast your vote now to determine the best of NXT from 2019.

The NXT Universe can vote on nine different categories on Twitter and here on WWE.com. In order for a Twitter vote to be official, you must include BOTH of the following in your tweet: (1) the hashtag of the category, and (2) the hashtag of the nominee you are voting for. Please limit your votes to one category/nominee per tweet.

The winners will be revealed during the Jan. 1, 2010 edition of NXT on USA Network at 8/7 C. Voting ends Wednesday, 12/18 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

The categories and nominees for each category are as follows:

Female Competitor of the Year

#NXTAwardFemale

#IoShirai

#ShaynaBaszler

#RheaRipley

#KayLeeRay

#ToniStorm

#BiancaBelair

Male Competitor of the Year

#NXTAwardMale

#TommasoCiampa

#JohnnyGargano

#VelveteenDream

#AdamCole

#WALTER

#TylerBate

Overall Competitor of the Year

#NXTAwardOverall

#IoShirai

#ShaynaBaszler

#RheaRipley

#KayLeeRay

#ToniStorm

#BiancaBelair

#TommasoCiampa

#JohnnyGargano

#VelveteenDream

#AdamCole

#WALTER

#TylerBate

NXT Tag Team of the Year

#NXTAwardTag

#UndisputedERA

#StreetProfits

#GrizzledYoungVets

#AndrewsWebster

#VikingRaiders

NXT TakeOver of the Year

#NXTAwardTakeOver

#NXTPhoenix

#NXTBlackpool

#NXTNewYork

#NXTXXV

#NXTToronto

#NXTCardiff

#NXTWarGames

NXT Match of the Year

#NXTAwardMatch

#WomensWarGames – Women’s WarGames Match (TakeOver: WarGames)

#BatevsWALTER – Tyler Bate vs. WALTER (WWE United Kingdom Championship Match, NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff)

#ShiraivsBaszler – Io Shirai vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT Women’s Title Cage Match, NXT TV, June 26)

#LeRaevsShirai – Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (TakeOver: Toronto)

#3StagesOfHell – Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match, TakeOver: Toronto)

#RaidersvsERA – Viking Raiders vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong (NXT Tag Team Championship Match, TakeOver: Phoenix)

#2OutOf3Falls – Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match, TakeOver: New York)

#LadderMatch – Street Profits vs. Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Undisputed ERA (NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match, TakeOver: XXV)

#DunnevsCole – Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole (NXT Championship Match, Survivor Series)

#LeevsDijakovic – Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijiakovic (NXT TV, Aug. 28)

#WomensFatal4Way – Candice LeRae vs. Bianca Belair vs. Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim (NXT TV, Sept. 18)

#TagTeamTripleThreat – Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster vs. Gallus (NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match, NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff)

Rivalry of the Year

#NXTAwardRivalry

#GarganoCole – Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

#LeRaeShirai – Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

#RipleyBaszler – Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler

#BritishStrongStyleImperium – British Strong Style vs. Imperium

#DreamStrong – The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong

Breakout Star of the Year

#NXTAwardBreakout

#KeithLee

#DominikDijakovic

#MattRiddle

#CandiceLeRae

#DamianPriest

#AngelGarza

#RheaRipley

#JoeCoffey

#PiperNiven

Future Star of NXT

#NXTAwardFuture

#CameronGrimes

#Kushida

#IsaiahSwerveScott

#TeganNox

#DakotaKai

#XiaLi

#Taynara

#BronsonReed

#IljaDragunov