Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan

At Survivor Series, Daniel Bryan will willingly step into the darkness when he battles “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.

This horror story began on the Nov. 7 edition of Friday Night SmackDown when Wyatt suddenly attacked Bryan in the locker room and took him down with the Mandible Claw.

The vicious assault prompted The Miz to question the mental state of the former WWE Champion when he had him as a guest on “Miz TV” the following week. A fired-up Bryan shot back at The A-Lister with a full demonstration of his immense passion. Bryan acknowledged his own mental instability but expressed his belief that it somehow puts him on common ground with the equally unstable Wyatt.

But when Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House friends joined the fray and attempted to manipulate Bryan with an aggressive “Yes and No” debate, The Beard saw right through the head games and wasted no time challenging Wyatt to a Universal Title Match, resulting in the smiling Wyatt responding with a “Yes!” chant of his own.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is a truly dark force of fury in WWE, but Bryan has been defying the odds since day one and will not back down for a second. Don’t miss Survivor Series, Sunday Nov. 24, beginning at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.