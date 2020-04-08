Tournament to crown Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion to be held

On Wednesday morning’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, NXT General Manager William Regal revealed that a tournament to crown an interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will be held in the coming weeks since reigning titleholder Jordan Devlin is in the U.K. and currently unable to defend his title due to current circumstances.

Details on the tournament, including the entrants and the full bracket, will be revealed in the coming days on WWE’s Digital and Social platforms, so be sure to stick with us as more news breaks on this developing situation.