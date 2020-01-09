Titus O’Neil teams up with The Florida Aquarium for Australian bushfire rescue efforts

Titus O’Neil is partnering with The Florida Aquarium to help save wildlife affected by the bushfires in Australia.

Net proceeds from every general ticket sold — in addition to donations designated through The Florida Aquarium’s site — will be donated to Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital and rescue efforts. O’Neil, through the Bullard Family Foundation, will match all funds raised up to $25,000.

The Australia Zoo is operated by its naturalist, conservationist, author and owner Terri Irwin and the Irwin family.

Article continues below ...

“Terri, Bindi and Robert are not only my close friends, but they are family,” O’Neil said in a release. “Their dedication to saving wildlife is unwavering and during this tragic time, they are using every resource available to do everything they can to save animals injured from the bushfires.”