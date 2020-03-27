“The Main Event” premieres on Netflix April 10

On Friday, April 10, catch Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus in Netflix’ newest premiere, “The Main Event.”

When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all in the face of epic challengers in the ring? Directed by Jay Karas, “The Main Event” co-stars Adam Pally, Ken Marino, and features WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus.

